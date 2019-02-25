Jamie Foxx & Jessica Szohr Look Happy At Oscar Party Together After His Split From Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx & Jessica Szohr were spotted smiling together outside of Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Oscars party! The film co-stars looked like they were having a great time after Jamie’s apparent split from Katie Holmes!

Well, these two look friendly! Jamie Foxx, 51, and Jessica Szohr, 33, were spotted hanging out together outside of Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s ultra-exclusive second annual Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24. Jamie and Jessica, who are co-stars in the upcoming sports comedy film, All-Star Weekend, were all smiles as Jamie escorted her inside the shindig, hours after he told a crowd at TV producer Byron Allen‘s annual Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire hotel that he was single while he was surrounded by women, according to an eyewitness. “Right before he sang, he told the crowd he’s single,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! He told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

Describing himself as “single” was a surprise, considering he’s been linked to Katie Holmes, 40, since as early as 2013, and the pair finally confirmed their relationship in PDA pics in Feb. 2018. Jamie and Katie were last spotted together in Miami in December 2018. The two spent their romantic vacation, which was full of PDA, on a yacht and seemed to have a great time. But alas, it’s been two months since they’ve been spotted together, so a breakup certainly could’ve happened since then.

Jessica has been a longtime fan of Jamie. In 2017, Jessica took to Instagram to gush about Foxx’s show Beat Shazam and described him as “a friend & someone who inspires me to work hard and keep it moving!” As for Jessica’s past relationships, she previously dated her Gossip Girl co-star, Ed Westwick, between 2008 and 2013. She was also romantically linked to NFL player Aaron Rodgers since then.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Jamie and Katie’s reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.