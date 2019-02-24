Exes Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Prove They’re Still A Family By Attending Wedding Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoyed a family day out together at a Los Angeles wedding! The exes dressed for the occasion and looked absolutely chic!

It’s all good between ex-husband and wife Ben Affleck, 46, and Jennifer Garner, 46! The two proved that it’s all smooth-sailing between the two of them while out and about, going to a wedding in Los Angeles on Feb. 23! Ben looked clean-cut and handsome in black dress pants, a white button-down, black blazer, and grey tie. He wore a grey wool coat over the look, as well as gold-rimmed brown aviator sunglasses.

Jen showed off her toned legs in a black pleated mini dress, which featured pearls on the front of the design. She wore her hair up, and tied it together in a pink scarf. Jen rocked black heels with material that looped around her ankle.

Their son, Samuel, 6, wore a blue and white button-down long-sleeved shirt and black pants with dark sneakers on bottom. He held his father’s hand as they entered the venue together as a family.

“Jen will always hold a special place in her heart for Ben, however, she felt extremely hurt towards the end of their relationship and is really happy with her new beau [John Miller, 40],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January. “But it’s important to her to always be there for Ben and for their kids. She will always cheer him on and be there as a support since she wants what’s best for the kids.”

“Jen is convinced that Ben will take this latest stab at sobriety as seriously as possible and is happy that he is continuing to make himself better because he is a great father and a great man,” another source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “She supports anything he does to make himself better because he is the father of her children and she will always hold a wonderful piece of her heart for him. Their marriage and romance may be over but they will always be a part of each other’s lives and she wants it to be as successful and healthy as possible. She wouldn’t want it any other way.” We’re so happy to see the family supporting each other and enjoying one another’s company!