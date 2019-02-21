Milo Ventimiglia is speaking out about ‘This Is Us’ coming to an end after season 6. Even though the show likely has a definitive end date now, Milo trusts the endgame that the producers have in mind.

This Is Us, currently in its third season, is likely ending after season 6. Milo Ventimiglia, 41, opened up about the show ending in just three seasons on the Feb. 21 edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Milo doesn’t have a problem knowing that the show will probably be coming to an end in just three years. He actually thinks it’s a good thing. “I think creatively they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story,” Milo, a.k.a. Jack Pearson, told Ellen DeGeneres. “At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit. It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

While NBC has yet to confirm This Is Us will be ending after season 6, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and showrunner Isaac Aptaker revealed their plan in a recent interview with our sister site Deadline. The This Is Us team is currently planning “about three seasons in the future.” While there are endless possibilities as to how the show will end, one thing we all know is that Jack is dead. Fans have known that Jack is not alive in the present day since the series premiere, but it wasn’t until season 2 that we all learned how he died: a devastating heart attack. In season 3, the show explored Jack’s Vietnam days and his complicated relationship with his younger brother, Nicky.

There’s clearly so much more story to tell with Jack, and we can’t wait to see where the show goes next. This Is Us season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.