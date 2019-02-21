‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Waka Recalls His Painful Childhood — ‘I Never Could Live For Me’

It looks like the stars of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ will be taking a step back in time during the Feb. 21 episode, as they relive their traumatic past.

Thanks to this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 21 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, we now know that the couples will be rocked to their cores when special guests force them to confront their traumatic past. And no one was more shaken by this week’s exercise than Waka Flocka Flame. As Waka explains, “I was a kid just trying to live up to my family’s hype. My family was like known in the neighborhood. I never ever could live for me. I was living for expectations.” Waka is then confronted by a child actor who’s playing him for the sake of the exercise.

Dr. Ish is then seen telling the child actor, “Just because you survived doesn’t mean you’re really living.” The child actor replies he’s “all good,” before adding, “After you lose a brother and see people die in front of you, nothing can hurt you.” Wow — pretty deep, right? Clearly, Waka’s been through a lot in his life and his childhood was a pretty heartbreaking experience for him. While “Waka” as a child insists he’s “all good,” Dr. Ish doesn’t agree. He tells the boy, “But nobody’s invincible and nobody should have to be.” When the child actor then reveals he’s indeed playing Waka, and the girl alongside him says she’s playing Tammy, a tearful Tammy Rivera says, “Crying don’t make you weak. Everything that you went through, even though it’s f***ed up, is going to make you a great person and you’re going to take care of a lot of people.”

Waka then tells Tammy, “That was like a play, so it made more sense to me. The hurting and just to see someone that young facing those problems, it was like, wow.” And he tells the doctors, “I ain’t gonna lie. I live in my head. And when I was his age, I couldn’t live in the moment. My moment [as a child] was stolen. I always had to help. I always had to protect everybody. I always had to make you look good. It definitely wasn’t fair.”

