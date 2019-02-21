Pepa is living that single life! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Pepa reflects on her breakup with Aundre and spills some serious tea! Watch now!

“I’m excited about me,” Pepa Denton says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 21 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. She’s single now and looking forward to the “next chapter in my life.” Pepa’s called it quits with her now-ex Aundre Dean, and it hasn’t been easy for her. “This breakup with Aundre’s been a little bit rough for me, but I know I’m going to come out of this situation stronger than I ever was before,” the Salt-N-Pepa member continues.

Everyone agrees that Aundre had to go. Sam, Egypt’s boyfriend, even throws some shade at Aundre. “I got a picture with his legs up,” Sam says. Pepa knows exactly what Sam is talking about it, but she doesn’t want to talk about it in front of everyone. But the confessional is a different story.

“He’s got a big d*ck. That’s all he had. And everyone knows it. Even the porn gay site knows it… that he got a big d*ck,” Pepa says in her confessional. “This is on camera!” Tee Tee, Pepa’s niece, says to her aunt! Pepa doesn’t care! She knows she’s saying all of this out loud! There was so much drama surrounding Pepa’s relationship with her former bodyguard. Pepa was dragged into Aundre’s nasty divorce. When his ex-wife filed for divorce, she accused Aundre of cheating on her with Pepa, according to The Blast.

The synopsis for the Feb. 21 episode reads: “Angela is set up on a hot date with someone other than Romeo. Meanwhile, JoJo prepares a surprise of a lifetime. Drama ignites at Lil Twist’s listening party when Briana spirals down a dangerous path, and everyone is shook.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.