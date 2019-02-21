Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Betty Faces Death After She Overdoses — Did She Live?

GREY'S ANATOMY - "The Winner Takes It All" - Amelia and Koracick tackle a daunting surgery on Catherine while Richard and Jackson hope for the best. Meanwhile, Richard urges Meredith to visit her father, Thatcher (Jeff Perry), before his time is up, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, JAN. 31 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ELLEN POMPEO, JEFF PERRY
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Shelter from the Storm" - The windstorm continues to blow through Seattle; and after the power goes out at Grey Sloan, the doctors are left scrambling to save their patients' lives, including Meredith who desperately needs to get to Cece for her heart transplant. Meanwhile, Owen, Amelia and Teddy confront their complicated situation, on the midseason return of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, JAN. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, ELLEN POMPEO
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Anybody Have a Map?" - Catherine is in Los Angeles getting the new foundation ready and summons Meredith and Koracick to visit for a highly confidential consult. Meanwhile, one of the nurses is 28 weeks pregnant and collapses at the hospital while talking to Richard, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ELLEN POMPEO, DEBBIE ALLEN, GREG GERMANN
The doctors were left scrambling in the wake of a massive overdose within the community, on this week’s episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but no one was more affected by it than Amelia and Owen.

Amelia and Owen were left gut-wrenched during the Feb. 21 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, when they discovered Betty had overdosed on meth and opiates. There was actually a massive overdose within the community, so all the doctors were busy helping whomever they could, but Owen gave special attention to Betty. That is, until Bailey kicked him off the case due to their personal relationship with each other. And when Amelia showed up at the hospital and found out how bad Betty’s condition was, she nearly collapsed. It also didn’t help that she brought along Betty’s parents since they were at the house with her and she had no idea that Betty was knocking on death’s door.

Betty’s boyfriend was also in the hospital, but Link made him wait in the other room while the other doctors worked on Betty. Her boyfriend was also suffering from some drug use, so Link left him in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm. But when Link later came across him, he was bleeding out. And he later died. So this only worried Amelia even more, as she felt Betty might face the same fate. But fortunately she didn’t. Teddy worked hard on Betty and saved her life. So Amelia embraced her — the woman who’s carrying Owen’s child nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Meredith broke a hospital record with the help of DeLuca — beating the longest surgery by three hours. And Jackson wanted to take a reluctant Maggie camping, but that plan fell through when they were left taking care of a homeless an who came into the hospital with feet issues. Oh, and Maggie wanted to stay in town so she could support Amelia through Betty’s recovery, so there was that too.

Finally, Levi and Nico’s relationship continues to blossom as Levi realized Nico is basically a Roman God — in and outside of the bedroom.

