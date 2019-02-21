‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Betty Faces Death After She Overdoses — Did She Live?

The doctors were left scrambling in the wake of a massive overdose within the community, on this week’s episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but no one was more affected by it than Amelia and Owen.

Amelia and Owen were left gut-wrenched during the Feb. 21 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, when they discovered Betty had overdosed on meth and opiates. There was actually a massive overdose within the community, so all the doctors were busy helping whomever they could, but Owen gave special attention to Betty. That is, until Bailey kicked him off the case due to their personal relationship with each other. And when Amelia showed up at the hospital and found out how bad Betty’s condition was, she nearly collapsed. It also didn’t help that she brought along Betty’s parents since they were at the house with her and she had no idea that Betty was knocking on death’s door.

Betty’s boyfriend was also in the hospital, but Link made him wait in the other room while the other doctors worked on Betty. Her boyfriend was also suffering from some drug use, so Link left him in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm. But when Link later came across him, he was bleeding out. And he later died. So this only worried Amelia even more, as she felt Betty might face the same fate. But fortunately she didn’t. Teddy worked hard on Betty and saved her life. So Amelia embraced her — the woman who’s carrying Owen’s child nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Meredith broke a hospital record with the help of DeLuca — beating the longest surgery by three hours. And Jackson wanted to take a reluctant Maggie camping, but that plan fell through when they were left taking care of a homeless an who came into the hospital with feet issues. Oh, and Maggie wanted to stay in town so she could support Amelia through Betty’s recovery, so there was that too.

Finally, Levi and Nico’s relationship continues to blossom as Levi realized Nico is basically a Roman God — in and outside of the bedroom.

