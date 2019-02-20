Melissa Gorga Says Teresa & Joe Giudice Are Still Together Despite New PDA Pics With Younger Man

Teresa Giudice and her jailed husband, Joe, may be separated in the future, but right now, they’re still officially together, says Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

While promoting the dramatic three-part RHONJ reunion, which premieres on Feb. 20, Melissa Gorga opened up about the current state of her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice‘s, marriage with her jailed husband, Joe. The interview with DailyMailTV occurred as photos of Teresa, 46, holding hands with a much younger man in Miami emerged, but despite what’s going on in the images, Melissa confirms Teresa and Joe, 46, are still together. It was actually the first question that came out of the interviewer’s mouth — “Are Joe and Teresa still together?” — following the provocative new pics of Teresa holding hands with another man, as well as a teaser from the RHONJ reunion that seemingly shows Teresa saying she and Joe will separate if he gets deported. And we can’t say we blame her for asking Melissa the tough question, as it’s the one thing everyone wants to know! But alas, Melissa claims they’re still together, so we suppose we now have our answer.

But don’t rule out a divorce or separation just yet. We can’t imagine Joe will be too happy to see these new pics of Teresa holding hands with another man, who has since been identified as Blake Schreck. Teresa reportedly attended a Feb. 16 charity event at the Coral Gables Country club in Miami with the NJ realtor, who is 20 years her junior, and they couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. SEE THE PICS HERE! “They looked really into each other,” a “spywitness” told Radar. But even so, Teresa’s lawyer told Us Weekly that she was having “a night out with friends” and there was nothing more to the rumors of an alleged relationship between Teresa and Blake. HollwoodLife.com has reached out to Teresa’s rep for a comment on the pictures.

It’s interesting that Melissa is saying this, considering Teresa reportedly revealed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping that she and Joe will go their separate ways if he has to leave the country when he’s released from prison this April. He’s now in the tail-end of his 41-month jail sentence for tax fraud and in late 2018, a judge ordered him to be deported back to his native Italy when he gets out. Joe has since filed an appeal.