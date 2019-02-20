Nikki Bella Reveals Why 1st Date After John Cena Split With Peter Kraus Was ‘So Awkward’

Nikki Bella’s 1st date after ending her engagement with John Cena wasn’t exactly picture perfect! In a new interview, the WWE star admits that she got ‘totally drunk’ when ‘Bachelorette’ alum, Peter Kraus took her out on what was her 1st date in ‘6 or 7 years!’

Nikki Bella, 35, has been back on the dating scene since she end her engagement with John Cena, 41, in early 2018. But, every outing hasn’t been a fairytale. In a new interview, the WWE pro recalled her first date since the split, with Bachelorette alum, Peter Kraus, which was documented on Total Bellas. The January 13th episode showed how Nikki’s sister, Brie set her up on the date with Peter.

“That was like my first date, in what, over six or seven years. It was so awkward!”, Nikki admitted during an appearance on Busy Tonight on February 19, with her sister, Brie, 35, who agreed. “You were very awkward! I saw the date back,” Brie said. “And, I totally got drunk,” Nikki revealed.

Busy went on to commend the twins on how they live their lives in front of the camera, before she asked Nikki if it was more stressful to get back into the dating scene while being filmed. “Oh my gosh, so much,” Nikki said. “I think that’s what embarrassed me a lot was, here I’m having this first date, and here I look to my left and it’s like two camera crews. And, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is so weird.'” Nikki added that she didn’t even want to flirt with Peter because it was that awkward.

That’s when Brie chimed in. “No, but you flirted because I watched the footage back. But, it was really bad. I was like, ‘My sister needs help on dating, she’s not a good dater,” she said.

“Oh sorry it was the first time in seven years,” Nikki hit back, adding that Brie “would be terrible” if she were to be in her shoes. “When we watched it back I got so bright red. I couldn’t even watch it, I was so embarrassed of myself.”

So, would Nikki ever consider being The Bachelorette? — “Hell no! I don’t know how they do that and they kiss like everyone,” she admitted. “How do they not spread germs? … That’s just weird. And, I don’t do well with pressure anyways, so, to know that, ‘Oh sh-t I have to propose to someone in four weeks, no way.’ I’d be the worst.”

Peter may have been more comfortable on their date, seeing as he’s no stranger to reality TV. He appeared on Rachel Lindsay‘s season [13] of The Bachelorette in 2017. Although he made it to the final two on the hit ABC series, Rachel ended up choosing her current fiance, Bryan Abasolo.

Despite the awkwardness of getting back in the dating pool, Nikki told HollywoodLife in early February that she’s embracing “single Nikki,” and loving it.

“I mean, it feels a lot better than what [the show] has been explored, I guess in the past,” she explained, adding that she enjoys watching “single Nikki” on the current season [four] of Total Bellas.

“I think I’m in such a better place now. So, for me, I can finally bring my fans back into the happy version of me. Because, for a while, it was tough for me to watch me be so down,” she said in reference to her relationship with Cena.

“But now, I just spend a lot of time on myself. I’m just finally in this place where I feel like I found me, and I’m happy. I love me. — That’s the most important.” Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 PM, on E!.