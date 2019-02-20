Kaitlin Doubleday: ‘Nashville’ & ‘Empire’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Devin Lucien

What wonderful news! Kaitlin just gave birth to a baby, and we couldn’t be happier for the actress and her hubby. Here’s what we know about their exciting reveal!

Kaitlin Doubleday, 34, may have acted in both of the hit shows Empire and Nashville, but the actress is now taking on her biggest role yet! That’s because she and her husband Devin Lucien officially became parents, her sister confirmed on Instagram! “Baby Franklin has arrived!” Portia Doubleday wrote, alongside a photo of the newborn. “That’s my nephew!” Kaitlin and Devin, who tied the knot back in 2016, are now a family of three — and we couldn’t be more excited to watch them tackle parenthood together! Kaitlin and Devin are going to be great. They already have pets at home, which means they’ve got some practice in. Not only that, but their social media posts make their love for each other crystal clear. And now they’ll be able to pass that affection onto this bundle of joy!

The actress announced that she was expecting on Instagram at the end of October with a beautiful baby bump pic, but the wait for her firstborn has still felt endless. “Well, I’ve been wearing pretty tents, not partying at weddings , eating everything in sight, dreaming about and ADVIL, cleaning out my garage, laying around thinking about how much I love Kathleen Zellner all day, and just thanking the pregnancy Gods that I’m finally not nauseas anymore beeeeccccaaaaauuuuussseeee… I’m growing a f**king human inside my belly!” Kaitlin said in her reveal. “Although now he really feels more like an incredibly strong fish… maybe even a baby dolphin, and he’ll be here around Valentines Day 2019! Wow, it feels pretty official now that it’s on social media. I can’t believe I’m gonna be someone’s mom. Pray for us!”

Even though she was wearing a daring pink gown in her announcement picture, she let slip that she was expecting a baby boy — and now he’s here!

So here’s to the happy couple and the beautiful baby boy they just added to their family! We can’t wait for more sneak peeks of the cutie and his parents.