Social Media Star Jackie Oshry Gushes Over Wedding To Zach Weinreb & Admits ‘The Party Never Stopped’ — Pics
And just like that, she’s officially #jackieonomore! Social media superstar Jackie Oshry is a married woman and we have all the exclusive deets on her special big day!
Jackie Oshry, 26, is known to the social media world as @jackieoproblems and the co-host of the very popular podcast The Morning Toast — a fun, all things pop culture filled podcast that she hosts daily with her sister and fellow social star @girlwithnojob Claudia Oshry, 24. However, on Feb. 17, Jackie made headlines of her own as she tied the knot to boyfriend Zach Weinreb at the Taj Pierre Hotel in New York City. She had a wedding filled with glitz, glamor, and even a sprinkling of some very famous faces, but none of that mattered when she entered the room standing as a silhouette behind a white screen to officially meet her awaiting groom. “The best part of the night for me was the ceremony,” Jackie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in her first interview as a married woman. “Birch Event Design (who produced the entire wedding night) created the most beautiful chuppah I’ve ever seen. Standing under it surrounded by pink flowers, our families and the love of my life was a moment I’ll never forget.”