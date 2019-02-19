‘RHOBH’ Cast Upset With Camille Grammer For ‘Causing Problems’ This Season: They’re ‘Annoyed’

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ladies don’t only have ‘drama’ with Lisa Vanderpump! They think Camille Grammer ‘has caused a lot of issues too’ — but what, exactly? Here’s what we know.

Lisa Vanderpump, you’re not alone. Co-star Camille Grammer, 50, was also the source of tension among the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast while Season 9 filmed, according to our source! “The RHOBH drama has been surrounded primarily around LVP this season, however, a lot of the ladies feel that Camille has caused a lot of issues too,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It’s a surprising twist, considering that a flock of RHOBH stars attended her and David C. Meyer’s wedding in Hawaii in Oct. 2018 — an event that Lisa skipped out on. So, what’s the deal?

“Several of them are feeling annoyed with [Camille]” because she’s “doing whatever she can for airtime since being demoted to a friend of the wives,” our source reveals. Camille was a main “Housewife” in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Bravo show, but has been ricocheting between “guest” and “friend” roles in the seasons since. And her castmates think that Camille took on the role of troublemaker for strategic purposes! “They feel she is causing problems and drama for no reason other than to not be removed from the cast all together,” our source continues.

“Dorit [Kemsley] and Camille go head to head a lot this season,” our source specifies — but they’re not the only two. “And you’ll also see Kyle [Richards] and Camille, ladies who have been friends for years, beefing, reminding Kyle and some of the other ladies of their time during Season 1.” Whew. Meanwhile, Kyle is pulling for someone else to get more screen time! “Kyle’s BFF, Sharon [Oberfeld], will be on in a large friend capacity this season, too, and Kyle has been wanting to get her on for years. She fits in very nicely with all of the ladies.”

Season 9 of RHOBH just kicked off on Feb. 12, allowing ample time for this drama to unfold. But in the season premiere, it was LVP’s feud with Kyle that was highlighted! Within minutes, we witnessed the screaming match between the two co-stars, and Lisa even told Kyle to “get the f*** out of my house.” The ladies aren’t playing nice this season — get the full premiere recap, here.