Presidents’ Day 2019: What Stores, Businesses & Restaurants Are Open On The Holiday?

It’s Presidents’ Day! While this is a big day for shopping, it’s also a federal holiday so not everything is open. Find out which businesses are operating today – and which aren’t.

Happy Presidents’ Day! The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday of February every year, so it just so happened to fall on Feb. 18 this time around. But with every holiday comes some closed businesses. Luckily, Presidents’ Day is more of a shopping holiday, so most large retailers like Costco, Target, and Macy’s are all open – and are likely having some great sales, too! So if you’re planning a trip to the mall or a run to the supermarket, you’re good to go!

But, seeing as how it’s a federal holiday, many government-run services won’t be operating today. Presidents’ Day is one of 10 non-Sundays each year that the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t deliver mail. So don’t hold your breath for any package deliveries today – unless it’s coming from UPS or Fedex. UPS is operating as normal as are all Fedex services except FedEx Express and FedEx Smart Post, which will have modified schedules.

Another thing that’s not open on Washington’s Birthday is the stock market. The two major stock markets (the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ) aren’t open for trading on Monday, Feb. 18. The next stock market holiday will be Good Friday on April 19.

Banks also aren’t operating as per usual. Most of them are closed today, although TD Bank branches are open normal business hours. But if you need some cash for shopping, all ATMs will still work.