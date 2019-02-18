Find Out!
Hollywood Life

Presidents’ Day 2019: What Stores, Businesses & Restaurants Are Open On The Holiday?

Shutterstock
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives before US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2019. US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claps on the House floor as guests are announced as they arrive prior to President Donald Trump arriving and delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington State of the Union, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
First lady Melania Trump arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington State of Union, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
Democratic Representatives dressed in white on the floor of the House before US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2019. US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Weekend Editor

It’s Presidents’ Day! While this is a big day for shopping, it’s also a federal holiday so not everything is open. Find out which businesses are operating today – and which aren’t.

Happy Presidents’ Day! The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday of February every year, so it just so happened to fall on Feb. 18 this time around. But with every holiday comes some closed businesses. Luckily, Presidents’ Day is more of a shopping holiday, so most large retailers like CostcoTarget, and Macy’s are all open – and are likely having some great sales, too! So if you’re planning a trip to the mall or a run to the supermarket, you’re good to go!

But, seeing as how it’s a federal holiday, many government-run services won’t be operating today. Presidents’ Day is one of 10 non-Sundays each year that the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t deliver mail. So don’t hold your breath for any package deliveries today – unless it’s coming from UPS or Fedex. UPS is operating as normal as are all Fedex services except FedEx Express and FedEx Smart Post, which will have modified schedules.

Another thing that’s not open on Washington’s Birthday is the stock market. The two major stock markets (the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ) aren’t open for trading on Monday, Feb. 18. The next stock market holiday will be Good Friday on April 19.

Banks also aren’t operating as per usual. Most of them are closed today, although TD Bank branches are open normal business hours. But if you need some cash for shopping, all ATMs will still work.