Kim Zolciak Shades Kandi Burruss’ Marriage To Todd Tucker: ‘I Don’t Share My Husband’

Well, that escalated quickly. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Feb. 17, Kim Zolciak majorly dissed RHOA star Kandi Burruss and her marriage to Todd Tucker. After Andy Cohen asked Kim, “Do you think you and Kroy [Biermann] could learn anything from Kandi and Todd’s relationship,” Kim responded, “No, I don’t share my husband, sweetie.” Uh, what? Watch the clip of Kim dissing Kandi below!

But that wasn’t the only drama-filled moment of the show. Earlier on in the episode, Andy Cohen admitted that only current Housewives were invited to his baby shower, and how NeNe Leakes surprised him by bringing Phaedra Parks. To which, Kim replied, “I was about to say, that bitch is old as f***, so like why… like old, couple years ago.” Kim had already revealed that she wasn’t invited to Cohen’s baby shower in an interview with TooFab. She told the publication on Feb. 14, “I had just had a minor surgery to fix my back the day before, so I was not able to attend. But I actually wasn’t even invited.”

We reported earlier how Kim shockingly revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to RHOA… ever. After being asked if she still watched the show, Kim told OK! in an interview, “F**k no. I do not [keep up with the show at all]. No. Last year was enough for me to handle. I will never go back to Housewives again.” She went on to explain, “I like positive happy fun things, you know? And I feel like [the show and its environment] can be [filled with] a lot of negativity.”

