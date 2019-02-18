See Pics
Kim Kardashian Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Black Dress That Barely Covers Her Nipples

Kim Kardashian stunned with a jaw-dropping outfit at the Hollywood Beauty Awards! Check out the tight black dress she wore that almost bared it all here!

This might be the most wild dress that Kim Kardashian has ever worn! While attending the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Feb. 17, Kim wore an underboob-bearing strapped dress with cutouts around her breasts. Although the reality star was seemingly millimeters away from exposing her nipples in a potential wardrobe malfunction, her dress managed to remain fixed and in place. Check out a full picture of her daring look below!

We reported earlier how Kanye West treated Kim to the best Valentine’s Day surprise ever. The rapper had the one and only Kenny G perform personally for Kim in their living room surrounding by hundreds of roses. Sharing videos of Kenny performing with what appeared to be the soprano sax, Kim tweeted, “No big deal Kenny G in my living room.” She also gave props to Kanye in another post, writing, “Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

Meanwhile, La La Anthony opened up to HollywoodLife how Kim may have a name picked out for her fourth child, a son via a surrogate, but that it will remain a mystery for now. “I would never tell you that,” she told us, adding, “She would freakin’ put a knife through me! No. I can’t tell you that. But she does always come up with the best names, I will say that!” Time will have to tell what the newest member of the Kardashian family will be called!

