Dream Kardashian Vs. North: Which Kardashian Kid Throws The Fiercest Shade At Their Parent?

The Kardashian kids take after their parents when it comes to throwing major shade! Both Dream & North are kind of pros!

North West, 5, has been a #MOOD since the day we first saw her on KUWTK. Now, Dream Kardashian is giving her a run for her money! Rob Kardashian shared a Twitter picture of Dream giving him some major side-eye, true North West style! “Lol she like Dad leave me alone,” Rob wrote next to the pic of Dream scrunching up her nose and totally judging him! We couldn’t help but be reminded of Kim Kardashian‘s snap of North in June 2016. In that picture, North is held by Kanye and giving her mom major eye from beneath her oversized shades. We’ve got two sass queens on our hands!

North is definitely practiced in throwing some side-eye at not only her parents, but also the paps! The oldest West child has been shooing off paparazzi since she was young, notably yelling “No photos! No photos!” while walking hand in hand with her mom. Kim taught her well! Dream, on the other hand, is typically all smiles in her dad’s sweet photos of her! Just the other day, her aunt Khloe Kardashian shared the most adorable pics with Dream, as she let her niece put red lipstick all over their faces.

Lol she like Dad leave me alone 😆😩😍🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/Zrd7EaYZa4 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 16, 2019

While Rob doesn’t have an IG, and Dream’s mom Blac Chyna doesn’t shared many picture of her daughter, we have to rely on Rob’s sisters and Rob’s twitter for new pics of Dream, and he definitely delivered with his new post of his 2-year-old. There’s no denying one thing, though — Dream Kardashian and North West are both SO cute!