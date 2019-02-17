Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Legs In Sparkling Black Mini Dress On ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’

Carrie Underwood was a vision when she hit the stage during the ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ on Feb. 17. The country singer hit the stage to perform a gospel medley and looked gorgeous in a black mini dress that showed off her toned legs.

Carrie Underwood, 35, honored the King of Rock during NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute on Feb. 17. She hit the stage with Yolanda Adams to perform a gospel medley of Elvis songs like “How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Carrie’s vocals were perfection, as usual. She also performed “If I Can Dream” with Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, and Blake Shelton. Carrie looked absolutely stunning for the TV special. She wore a sparkling black mini dress and black heels. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves. She looked gorgeous from head to toe!

The tribute special was filmed in Oct. 2018, so Carrie was still pregnant with her second child. The country singer and hubby Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Jan. 21, 2019. The couple are already parents to son named Isaiah, who was born in 2015.

Carrie is no stranger to Elvis Presley songs. She was featured on the Elvis Presley Christmas Duets CD in 2008. She sang a cover of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

She wasn’t the only major music star to perform during the TV special. In addition to Blake and Darius, other country artists like Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Pistol Annies, and more performed. Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Adam Lambert, and more also hit the stage to pay tribute to the King. The Elvis All-Star Tribute recreated Elvis’s iconic 1968 comeback special and also featured rare footage, interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, the director of the original special, and a special appearance from Lisa Marie Presley.