‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: [SPOILER] & [SPOILER] Win In First-Ever Tie

Condragulations are in order for TWO winners after an unexpected twist transpired during the Feb. 15 finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’. Find out who they are, here!

Believe it or not, RuPaul crowned two winners during the Feb. 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck earned the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” They both also took home $100,000 in cash and earned coveted spots in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” The first-ever tie was an unexpected twist for viewers, but not totally surprising given the fact that both queens nailed challenge after challenge. They even snatched our wigs each time they took the stage for a lip-sync face-off!

“When faced with the difficult decision of which queen deserved to win, the words of the great philosopher, Michelle Visage, popped into my head: It takes two to make a thing go right. It takes two to make it out of sight,” said RuPaul. “Not only are Monét X Changeand Trinity The Tuck the best of the best, together they can spread their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent wider, faster and further than ever before. Long Live Drag Race!”

“Ah! The first chocolate ALL STAR,” said Monét X Change after the win. “Soak this up, America!”

Meanwhile, Trinity The Tuck said, “Wow! I am so excited and very grateful. This cast was amazing, so I’m very happy that I got to experience this with them! I am so very thankful to RuPaul and the judges for pushing me to be better and seeing an All Star in me! I’m so thankful to World of Wonder and VH1 for giving me this platform and I’m so proud to have this honor! I couldn’t have done this without the support of my partner Leo, my friends, family and fans! Thank you!”