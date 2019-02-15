Domo Wilson: 5 Things About The YouTube Star Who Sent Fans Hundreds Of Dollars On Cash Apps

Domo Wilson decided to give away money to her fans that needed it most on Feb. 15. If you’re not familiar with her, you might be asking: who is Domo Wilson? Here’s what you need to know!

Domo Wilson is paying it forward. The YouTube star started trending on Twitter after she announced she was giving away money to fans who need help on Feb. 15. She is truly one of a kind and so incredibly generous. Check out these 5 key facts about Domo.

1. Domo gave away money to those in need on cash apps. She tweeted on Feb. 15: “I’m giving out money all night long so drop your cash apps if you’re broke, in college, a single mommy. IT DOESNT MATTER. I’m blessed and it’s my God given duty to pay it forward. Drop them babies.” Fans immediately starting sending Domo a screenshot of their cash apps. When one fan tweeted about her money struggles, Domo wrote back, “Sent you a lil something.” Isn’t she the sweetest?

Im giving out money all night long so drop your cash apps if you’re broke, in college, a single mommy. IT DOESNT MATTER. I’m blessed and it’s my God given duty to pay it forward. Drop them babies 💕🎉 — Domo Wilson (@_DomoWilson1) February 15, 2019

2. Domo is a YouTube star. She is constantly keeping fans updated on her life. She has over 1.4 million subscribers. Her videos frequently get 1 million views or more.

3. She has an adorable little boy! Her son is named Domonic, and he is so cute! Domo has posted precious YouTube videos of her son meeting Santa, going to school, and having fun on vacation!

4. She’s bisexual. Domo opened up in a Feb. 1 YouTube video. “I am bisexual. I have never been able to admit it, but that’s just who I am,” she said in the video. “Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer… I will always be a part of the LGTBQ. I will always rep the LGBTQ.”

5. She’s dropping a song soon! Domo tweeted on Feb. 13 that new music is on the way. “I’m dropping a song soon. And the music video is even crazier. Yal won’t believe your eyes,” she wrote.