Brad Pitt Apologized To Jennifer Aniston About How He Handled Their Divorce

Brad Pitt is very sorry for the way he handled the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, and he told her so. That’s what a pal is claiming about the Hollywood exes.

Brad Pitt, 55, is sorry about the way he handled the end of his marriage to his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. That’s what an insider says, according to Us Weekly. The news comes days after the dad-of-six turned up at the actress’s 50th birthday bash, which was held in Los Angeles and jam-packed with celebs including George and Amal Clooney, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The insider claims that Brad apologized to his ex-wife a long time ago. Noting that the Moneyball actor “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” the person claims that the heartthrob “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner.” The source adds, “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it.”

The fact that Brad attended Jennifer’s glitzy party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles warmed the hearts of many fans who remember the stars as a golden couple who married in 2000 after two years of dating. But the showbiz pairing ended in a blaze of tabloid magazine headlines after Brad was linked to his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie in 2004. Onset sparks flew and, in 2005, Brad and Jen divorced and Brangelina was born. They finally married in 2014 after having six kids together – Maddox, now 17, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, Pax, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Ever since Brad and Angelina, 43, split in 2016 and Jennifer and her second husband Justin Theroux, 27, called it quits two years later, fans have been willing and wishing the former couple to reunite. When Brad was spotted at Jennifer’s birthday party, speculation reached fever pitch.

Us Weekly’s source also claims that once inside the bash, “Brad gave Jen a card and a hug.” What this means for the future of their friendship, only time will tell. The actor seems to have zero problem socializing with his exes, apparently. After all, Jen wasn’t the only ex at the party. Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, was there too. She was engaged to him and they split in 1997 the year before he started dating the Friends star. But – if the Goop creator’s Instagram post is anything to go by – there are no hard feelings. Gwyneth captioned a collection of photo booth pics with the birthday girl by calling Jennifer “our ray of sunshine” and an “example of perpetual goodness.”