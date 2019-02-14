‘Zac & Mia’s Kian Lawley: The Couple’s Love Is Put ‘To The Test’ As They Get ‘Serious’ In Season 2

‘Zac & Mia’ is back! The beloved show returns Feb. 14, and HL got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Kian Lawley on where the couple’s relationship is headed in season 2. Will Zac and Mia’s love prevail?!

The Emmy-winning series Zac & Mia returns for season 2 on Valentine’s Day. Fans have been waiting nearly 2 years for new episodes! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Kian Lawley, a.k.a. Zac, about where season 2 picks up. “There’s a little bit of a time jump, but it pretty much picks up right where we left off,” Kian revealed. “Zac and Mia are still going through a little rough point where we’re back on good terms, but we’re still dealing with a lot. Same with me and my family. We’re trying to figure out my normal life and seeing what I’m capable of and what the doctors are saying and what I think is best for me. There’s for sure a lot of head-butting.”

The season 1 finale ended on a high note with Zac and Mia going to prom. However, Mia had to have her leg amputated, and she’ll be dealing with the impact of that in season 2. Kian revealed that season 2 will really test the strength of Zac and Mia’s relationship. “I think season 2 is going to show more of a real side of our relationship because now it’s getting a little bit more serious,” the actor continued. “We’re living together, and she’s more involved with my family, and we’re trying to get more serious. But there’s a lot holding us back, including me trying to live my life as normal as possible and her still having to deal with going through chemo and losing her leg and trying to go through physical therapy. There’s a lot going on, and it puts our love to the test.”

The new season will also feature Zac trying to adapt to normal teenage life, and Kian loved exploring that side of his character. “It was nice getting to put Zac to the test and push his boundaries and test the limits,” Kian admitted. “In season 1, Zac was confined to the hospital bed the majority of the time, and now in season 2 Zac gets to put myself to the test and see what I’m capable of doing. He tends to get himself in trouble with what he wants to do because he doesn’t really think about what everyone else wants for him. He’s just been so cooped up in this little room and wants to get out and live a normal life.”

The impact of Zac & Mia has been enormous. Kian said that fans have been DMing him and his co-star, Anne Winters, to “say how much the show has helped them and how much the show is shedding a light on what they’re going through.” As for season 3, Kian is totally up for it. “I’m for sure down for season 3,” he said. “I’m excited to see what the writers and the directors and excited to see what we can all come up with in season 3.” AwesomenessTV’s Zac & Mia is currently streaming on Hulu.