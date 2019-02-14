Rebecca Romijn Reveals Why She’ll Never Be A ‘RHOBH’ Star Despite Her Hubby Jerry O’Connell’s Wish

Apparently, being part of the ‘Real Housewives’ isn’t a goal for everyone! Rebecca Romijn EXCLUSIVELY revealed why she doesn’t want to join the ‘RHOBH’ family!

While some (okay, a lot of us) may aspire to one day be catfighting and attending parties on some iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, not everyone has that goal! Even though X-Men actress Rebecca Romijn, 46, is in with the Housewives squad – she attended franchise patriarch 50-year-old Andy Cohen’s Los Angeles baby shower on Jan. 26 – she doesn’t see herself ever officially joining the family as a cast-member for one very specific reason!

“I found out that day at [the] baby shower that I can’t be a housewife because I can’t drink like they can drink and I can drink well,” Rebecca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 Winter TCA Hallmark Channel Party. “I’m proud of the way that I can drink! I can’t drink like the Housewives can drink. They drank my *ss under the table that day! I couldn’t believe it. I don’t even remember going home that night. I said to [husband] Jerry [O’Connell, 44], ‘How late was it when we got home last night?’ He was like, ‘It was 7pm!'”

That’s true, Rebecca – the housewives are a whole different league when it comes to having a good time together! But just because Rebecca couldn’t keep up with the rest of the housewives drinking-wise at Andy’s baby shower, it doesn’t mean she didn’t have fun hanging out with them! “I had a lot of conversations with all of them,” Rebecca continued. “The ones that I hadn’t met before, I really enjoyed meeting. It was really fun.”

Maybe at some point, Rebecca will move past that and feel more comfortable joining the housewives on the show! Plus, she’s already working with one of them – Bravo fan-favorite Lisa Vanderpump, 58! Lisa joined co-hosts Rebecca and Jerry for Hallmark Channel’s American Rescue Dog Show as a judge.

“The cause is already elevated by this beautiful show that makes you laugh and makes you cry in the best way and then having Lisa Vanderpump there elevates it to royalty status where it’s like any dog she touches you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that looks like a queen corgie right there,'” Rebecca said. “She’s done such great things for the cause of dog rescue [with her charity, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation] and here we are doing this show and trying to make these dogs look as great as possible and I think this show does such a great job of elevating the entire cause and then we get Lisa Vanderpump to take it to the next level. It’s just fantastic.”

We’d love to see Rebecca as an addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but we’re happy to see her with just Lisa if that’s all we’ll get for now!