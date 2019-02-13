Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Hold Hands At Airport After Her Grammys Performance

Adorable! Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Matthew Hussey showed off some PDA while walking through LAX on Feb. 12! See pics inside!

“Havana” singer Camila Cabello, 21, was spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 12 with her YouTuber beau Matthew Hussey, 31, right after her performance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10! The pair held hands and were all smiles as they walked by photographers on their way to their plane.

Camila kept her airport look super comfortable – she wore a black Brooklyn sweatshirt, black jeans, and pointed-toe black booties. She topped her sweatshirt with a royal blue bomber jacket, and covered her eyes with stylish brown sunglasses! Camila held her belongings in a practical Gucci backpack, and kept her long brown hair flowing behind her. She held her phone in one hand, and her boyfriend’s hand in the other!

Matthew also rocked a simple look. He wore a long-sleeve white tee, grey denim pants, and a black belt. He wore blue sneakers, a brown watch, and a brown leather backpack. Just two days prior to their airport PDA-filled walk, Camila sang her heart out at the Grammys with artists like Ricky Martin, 47, J Balvin, 33, and more! Camila was nominated for two awards that evening: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Havana (Live)” and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut solo album Camila. While she didn’t take home the Grammy for either of her nominations, we bet she felt honored to be included!

Even though the pair has been dating for some time now, Camila only recently began talking about her relationship. “He’s so similar to me,” the singer said to Marie Claire for their Holiday 2018 magazine. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.” Camila also revealed that her boyfriend still makes her nervous. “It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,'” she said.

We’re thrilled that Camila has found love with Matthew and that she has him as her support system as she navigates her growing music career!