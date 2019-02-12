5SOS Announce 2019 Tour With The Chainsmokers, But Fans Are Not Here For It

Uh oh, 5 Seconds of Summer just landed themselves in hot water with fans. After announcing a tour with The Chainsmokers, their listeners are boycotting it entirely!

Angry is an understatement. After 5 Seconds of Summer were announced as the supporting act for The Chainsmokers on their new tour, fans are flat out fuming! Twitter is filled with incredulous fan responses, who can’t quite wrap their minds around the choice to tour with the DJ duo. “WHY are you doing this? they are problematic & have done horrible things. im literally so disappointed, this is embarrassing for you and your career,” one fan said after learning of the tour, announced on Feb. 12.

Why the backlash? The chainsmokers have gone under fire in the past, for questionable comments they have made that were deemed insensitive. One fan shared a reminder tweet about the time the duo made seemingly racist remarks against the Asian community. During an interview with a reporter of Asian descent, band member Alex Pall once made a joke about why he cant bring his dog to China. Fans have not forgotten the controversial remarks. “This is who 5sos is touring with. im disgusted,” one fan wrote, with a screenshot of the 2017 interview. “Yeah i don’t want to be a hater but i just cannot support a band like them. i guess i’ll just wait till 5sos tours alone again,” one fan said, admitting he won’t be attending the tour.

For those who do plan on attending the tour, the nation-wide trek is set to kick off on Sept. 25, and will stop at a number of major cities including Cincinnati, Boston, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles. In addition to the 5SOS guys, budding singer-songwriter Lennon Stella is set to support as well.

WHY are you doing this? they are problematic & have done horrible things. im literally so disappointed, this is embarrassing for you and your career — &rea (@andreaistupid) February 12, 2019

This is who 5sos is touring with. im disgusted. pic.twitter.com/6CkGD4aZmU — silje (@babylonspidey) February 12, 2019

Despite the dismay of 5SOS fans, The Chainsmokers are still celebrating their big announcement. The duo are thrilled to be hitting the road next fall! “We are SOO EXCITED to announce our WORLD WAR JOY North American Fall Tour along with @5SOS and @LennonStella – Pre-Sale starts Thursday 2/14 at 10am local!” they wrote on Twitter. They also revealed that fans can sign up at thechainsmokers.com to receive a text and email with the pre-sale code.