Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Expecting 2nd Baby With Wife Hayley – See Cute Announcement

Congrats are in order for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard! The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife are expecting their second child together!

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are going to be parents – again! Hayley revealed that she and the Florida Georgia Line member are expecting their second child on her Instagram account on Feb. 10. “Thrilled to finally share that Olivia will be a big sister in August! We couldn’t be more excited and grateful!!!!” she captioned a photo of her daughter with a sign that said, “only child expiring august 19, 2019! i’m going to be a BIG SISTER!”

The exciting news comes just before Florida Georgia Line heads to the Grammys where they’re nominated in the best country duo/group performance category. They earned the nomination for their hit song “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha.

Before the Instagram announcement, the couple also attended the Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s annual pre-Grammy gala on Feb. 9, where Tyler got down on one knee and kissed his wife’s baby bump on the red carpet. So cute!

The happy news comes about 14 months after the spouses welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose, in Dec. 2017. It’s only fitting that she was used to help make this special announcement to the world!

We’re wishing Florida Georgia Line all the best going into Grammys night, but it looks like Tyler’s already won! Congrats to Tyler and Hayley on their growing family!