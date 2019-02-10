Camila Cabello’s got a special fan who’s totally excited to see her dominate at the 2019 Grammys — Jimin from BTS! Jimin revealed on the red carpet that he’s especially excited to meet her tonight. Watch the adorable clip!

While we were all freaking out about seeing BTS at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Jimin was busy thinking about someone else. The boys were asked during an interview who they were most looking forward to meeting at the Grammys, and they wasted no time revealing their faves. Overall, they really wanted to meet Lady Gaga — duh. But Jimin grabbed the mic and immediately said Camila Cabello. Or rather, he sang it! Seriously; he was so excited that he soulfully sang out, “Camila Cabellooooo”. Our hearts! Watch the video of the adorable moment below.

Does Jimin and the rest of BTS — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Jin — know that everyone at the Grammy Awards is stoked to meet them? Honestly, everywhere they went, people were absolutely losing it. It’s not every day you get to be in the presence of greatness, after all. This is BTS’ first Grammy Awards, and while they lost their category to St. Vincent, they’re still presenting at the show. Honestly, we’ll take whatever we can get!

Don’t think that ARMYs didn’t notice this go down. Jimin’s adoration for Camila was all over Twitter! “The way jimin said camila cabello is everything…” one fan tweeted. “Jimin Hobi and Yoongi will have died with Camila’s presentation The question is who does not,” another wrote, referencing Camila’s powerhouse performance of “Havana” to open the Grammys later in the night. Girl, you’re right!

As some eagle-eyed fans noticed after spotting those pink and green heads in the audience at the show, J-Hope is sitting next to Camila! Looks like Jimin got his wish to meet her after all.