Padma Lakshmi, 48, Eating Pizza Topless In A Bathtub Is National Pizza Day Goals — See Pics

Padma Lakshi posed topless in a bathtub while eating from a big box of pizza! Check out the pics she shared on National Pizza Day here!

Well, we didn’t think it was possible to “win” National Pizza Day, but Padma Lakshmi, 48, just did. The Top Chef star took to Instagram to share topless pics of herself eating pizza in a bath tub, proving she’s truly a slice above the rest. While she went sans bra inside the tub, she used slices of cheese and pepperoni to make sure that her pics didn’t violate any of Instagram’s Community Standards. Check out the pics of her nearly baring it all in a bath tub here!

We reported earlier how Padma recently mourned the loss of Top Chef alum Fatima Ali, following her battle with cancer. “One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky,” Padma captioned a video collage of the two of them on Instagram. “I have no words, but here are some of hers: ‘I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I’ll never quite be the same, and that’s okay. I know I’ll be different, and, despite the worry that settles into me every time I wake up, I look forward to meeting that woman one day.’”

Meanwhile, Padma stunned while walking the Emmys red carpet in a sexy dress that was actually recycled from her appearance at the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in 2017. Padma tweeted, “I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel gown (again) to the Emmys 2018. The artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics deserve to be treasured. Also instead of fretting so much with fittings, I’d rather go to the park with #littlehands.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Padma. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above.