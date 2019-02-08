Kaley Cuoco showed off her killer abs in new Instagram pic from the set of the final season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’! Check out the star’s lingerie look here!

Kaley Cuoco is showing off some behind-the-scenes shenanigans from the set of The Big Bang Theory, including a lingerie look that she was “finally” able to share with her followers. Along with the sultry pic of her wearing a blue lace bra and displaying her rock hard abs, Kaley provided the hilarious caption: “Finally allowed to post this pic! 😅🤪 all new @bigbangtheory_cbs TONIGHT! I spend the entire episode in lingerie. Kidding just one scene – don’t miss it! 💃🏼 #finalseason.” Check out the fun picture that also features Johnny Galecki below!

Meanwhile, over the last several instances we’ve seen Kaley out and about with her husband Karl Cook, the two have been extremely love-dovey around one another. Which makes sense — they’re newlyweds after all! On Jan. 26, the two made a trip to La Quinta, California, and engaged in some sweet PDA. In fact, while the pair were at a horse showing competition, they were seen kissing and hugging throughout the event.

And at the recent Golden Globes, not only did Kaley stun on the red carpet, she narrowly avoided a huge spill! Wearing a flowy Monique Lhuillier gown, Kaley was greeting and waving at fans when disaster almost struck. Keyword: “almost.” Even though Kaley accidentally tripped on the red carpet, she was able to catch her balance just in time. Crisis averted!

