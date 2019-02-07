How To Avoid The Pitfalls Of Dating Younger Like Heidi Klum, 45, & Tom Kaulitz, 29

It’s 2019 — why are men and women so afraid to date younger? Heidi Klum and Kourtney Kardashian are two celebs who aren’t afraid to dabble in the pool of men who happen to be in their 20’s, and they shouldn’t be! Click inside for your guide to dating younger!

It’s hard to explain when, how or why the stigma around dating younger became so frowned upon (to some). But, times are different and things have certainly change, and so has the dating game. Look at Heidi Klum, 45, who is now engaged to a man 16 years her junior, Tom Kaulitz, 29. The model recently opened up to People about how age seems to be shoved in my face,” whenever her dating life is a topic in the news. But why? We’re here to inform you that dating younger is OK — it’s actually a norm these days. Don’t believe us? Well then, we’ll lend the floor to Brian Jory, PhD, author of Cupid on Trial.

Here’s a little background on Jory, who is about to (hopefully) shift the way you approach dating, and broaden your age range. He has dedicated his career to counseling couples, researching relationships, and teaching about intimacy. Jory currently serves as a Professor and the Director of Family Studies at Berry College, and is affiliated with the American Psychological Association.

“Dating someone who is younger than you is totally realistic whether you’re a woman dating a younger man or the other way around,” Jory says, adding that age is more than a number. “There is biological age, psychological age, social age,” Jory explains, meaning younger individuals can have older tendencies and mentalities. They can act old, because they have the mental state of an older person, along with similarities to older generations because that’s just who they are. “What we call age-dissimilar relationships have been on the increase for at least two decades mostly due to advances in medicine and health that make aging less of a factor.”

He goes on to explain how men and women are drawn to younger partners because of childbearing. “The tendency for females to be interested in older males is practically universal. Traditionally, women are vulnerable during their childbearing years and are attracted to older men to protect and provide for them during this period. In a similar vein, men are attracted to younger, healthy, fit women who are likely to bear children,” Jory explains.

However, he admits that these traditional norms can be challenged, and still be rationalized as to why men and women go for younger partners. “Women are no longer financially dependent on men to provide and protect, and women are also sexually charged long after childbearing years. In fact, many women find that their sexuality blossoms once they pass the birthing stage. So why not go for a younger man?”, Jory explains.

Here are the common questions we researched with those who date younger. We asked Jory, and he answered, for YOU! Take a look:

What should/how can couples do to prevent age-issues when they first get involved? Should they address it?

I don’t think healthy couples should address age when they first begin dating. I know this is a controversial stance, but in my professional experience, most couples who are in relationships with younger people don’t talk about it. It’s why they do it; they don’t really care about age. There are more important things to talk about than age.

What are the pros and cons of dating someone much younger?

The pros and cons of dating someone younger come at the extremes of life. For example, if you’re 30, you can’t date someone who is sixteen, (it’s against the law, clearly). Add four years — 34 and 20 — what’s the problem? Two adults can fall in love with whoever they fall in love with and who is to question it?

Here’s the big issue: If you limit yourself to a relationship with someone who is in your age group, you just eliminated maybe half of the amazing people out there that you could be in a relationship with. Why put limits on yourself like that? You’re only hurting yourself.

Why is it frowned upon by some and awarded by others (sometimes men) for dating younger?

Study relationships and you learn that the average woman dates (and marries) a man roughly two years older than herself. Then ask yourself why? Some people look at the way things are and think they have to be that way — even when there is no real reason for it. So they frown and criticize. Open-minded people look at the world and say why not? It’s the difference between an open, accepting attitude and a closed mind.

Are there any presumed things that are likely to be more true when dating young? (maturity, etc.)

There are 20 years old with the mind, health, and habits of a 45 year old. There are 45 year old’s with the maturity of a 16-year- old. It’s the person, not the age. I wouldn’t presume anything in 2019: There are some amazing Nobel Prize winners who are twenty; and some 45-year-olds who have wasted their lives.

How should couples attempt to solve certain issues that can come up when dating younger? (issues like wanting kids, marriage, being at different stages in life, etc.)

They should do this the same way all couples do: Talk about it. Listen. Make choices. Think outside the box. If you have differences, most likely they are individual differences, not age-driven. As a professional, I believe that relationships with people younger than ourselves (and likewise, older than ourselves) will continue to increase. It is a freedom that we enjoy — to love who we choose at any age.

Jory’s pro tips for making it work: