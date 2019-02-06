Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Haven’t Seen Each Other For 28 Days As Investigators Look Into Leaked Texts

Trouble already? Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez reportedly haven’t seen each other in nearly a month. There’s a major reason why they’re spending so much time apart.

Times are rough for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. As news of their long-term affair becomes more scandalous with the release of — ahem — private texts between the two, the couple have reportedly stayed apart for nearly a month. “Jeff and Lauren haven’t seen each other for 28 days and counting,” a source told Page Six. “Of course, they’re in constant contact, but the palace intrigue exploding behind the scenes has made it extremely difficult for them to see each other. They’re very much in love, but there are people in the Amazon camp who would be much happier if Jeff and Lauren weren’t in love. … Things have got rather messy.”

While the couple haven’t been shy about being seen together — they even went to the Golden Globes together on January 6 — they’ve remained apart as the investigation into how Bezos’ texts leaked and were obtained by the National Enquirer proceeds. Gavin de Becker, who heads security for the Amazon founder’s family, is spearheading the investigation. De Becker told the Daily Beast that he’s looking into political leads, and even people close to Lauren, including her brother, Hollywood manager Michael Sanchez. He didn’t name names, but said he did have leads in the case. Bezos owns The Washington Post, which, of course, is critical of President Trump. But de Becker has not suggested that anyone in the administration is suspect.

The texts that Bezos sent to his girlfriend are incredibly racy. Maybe hold off on eating your lunch before you read these. Bezos wrote, “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight,” and “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.” Sweet, but excuse us while we barf forever. Prior to their temporary separation, HollywoodLife learned that Bezos and Sanchez were reportedly planning on moving in together.

The couple, who both recently announced their divorces, could be back in one place again soon. According to a report, Bezos was planning on bringing his lady to the Oscars at the end of February. Time to watch that red carpet!