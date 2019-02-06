See Pics
Seriously swooning over here! Gigi Hadid’s new ‘ELLE’ cover is absolutely breathtaking, and you need to see it ASAP — we have it here!

Gigi Hadid’s latest magazine photo shoot is potentially her best. The model graced the cover of ELLE‘s March 2019 issue and absolutely slayed in a pink outfit on the beach. It’s not your typical beach wear, but we wouldn’t expect anything else. She’s rocking a chic, bubblegum pink blazer from Salvatore Ferragamo (it’s $3200!!) and $500 Swarovski crystal Isabel Marant earrings. Underneath that blazer, she’s completely bare — because she’s tugging down her hot pink wetsuit. That’s kind of defeating the point of wearing a wetsuit, but we digress. Most people don’t get the chance to wear a $265 Cynthia Rowley one, anyway! The full ELLE photoshoot has more gorgeous shots of Gigi, so make sure to check it out!

Gigi opened up about what it’s like to have a sister — Bella Hadid — who’s also in the modeling industry. Is it hard having to compete against her? Not the case, she says! “Bella and I have very different styles. A job that wants Bella is not a job that I’m the right look for, so I never took that personally. In a lot of ways, she inspires me. We learn from each other,” she told ELLE. The same goes for having friends who model, like Kendall Jenner. “I think we will be seen as the generation [of models] that really supported each other. There is room for all of us to have just as many followers [on social media] as the other ones. We want to talk about what we are passionate about, and we really do celebrate each other.”

One thing Gigi didn’t talk about in her interview: her romance with Zayn Malik. The couple have been on-again and off-again, and right now it looks like they’ve officially broken up. She was seen leaving his apartment building in January, though, so anything is possible!

Check out Gigi’s gorgeous photos and interview in the March 2019 issue of ELLE. It hits newsstands on February 19!