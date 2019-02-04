‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Drops 40 Lbs. & Reaches ‘Goal Weight’ — How She Did It

‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador obtained her goal weight & EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she did it! Find out her diet & workout secret here!

Shannon Beador, 54, is true diet and fitness inspo after shedding some serious pounds! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the RHOC star revealed how much weight she lost: “40 pounds — That’s my goal weight!” And when asked how she accomplished her goal, Shannon provided a simple, straightforward and totally doable answer, “It’s eating… I’m actually eating a lot of the food in my food line.” And while she admitted that working out played a part of her weight loss, Shannon credits her transformation to her diet, adding, “I’m working out but it’s 90 percent food!”

Shannon announced her split with her ex-husband David Beador back in October of 2017, she’s is currently single and mingling. Not only did Shannon confirm that “yes” she is dating, but she also told us that she does not have a boyfriend. We’ll keep you updated with any new developments in Shannon’s dating life.

Shannon recently stunned by sharing a photo of herself in her workout gear about to get on the elliptical. Along with the photo, Shannon provided the caption, “Getting there… 👊 #rhoc #season14 #startingsoon.” Needless to say, her fans were here for the picture in the comments. Cissy3007 wrote, “I would say you are there!👏👏👏👏👏” Kimmiekleinandrews commented, “Proud of you Shannon!! You look marvelous! 🤗💞.” Lildiddy82 wrote, “Wow!! Good on you!! It takes so much dedication and determination! 👏👏.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Shannon and her epic weight loss transformation. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.