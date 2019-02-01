Giuliana Rancic Admits She’s ‘Open’ To Trying For Baby No. 2 As She Relaunches HSN Fashion Line

Giuliana Rancic is jumping back into the fashion lane as she partners up with her newest baby, G By Giuliana with HSN, again. Now, she’s telling us EXCLUSIVELY that’s she’s also ready for a new child.

Giuliana Rancic, 44, is known for talking all things fashion! As one of the hosts of E! News as well as Fashion Police (RIP!), Giuliana clearly knows what she’s talking about, so partnering with HSN again for the relaunch of her adorable clothing line, G By Giuliana, seemed natural. “The line is very exciting because it’s really more robust than ever,” Giuliana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the cocktail party launch for her line at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 29. “All of our sizes are XXS-3X or 0-24 in everything. I just love working with HSN because we reach so many women and are able to create so many great, affordable pieces that so many women can enjoy.”

But is her fashion line the only new baby on her brain for Giuliana who has been extremely open about her struggles to conceive? It seems that only time will tell, but the door certainly is open! “We’ll see,” the mom to adorable son Duke, 6, and wife to businessman, Bill Rancic, 47, said. “It was a journey to have Duke but obviously so worth it. We’ll see. Whatever God has waiting for us, we trust. We shall see. You never know.”

After battling breast cancer so publicly and bravely in 2012, Giuliana admits that she looks at life a little differently now as she recently celebrated seven years of being cancer free. “My health is great, knock on wood,” the Fountain of Truth beauty product line founder said. “There were just so many years there where I just didn’t think I would ever live a life where a day would go by where I didn’t think about cancer a hundred times a day. Over time, it gets a little better, especially after that five-year mark. That really helped. I’m healthy, thank goodness, and just very blessed and happy to be healthy. I certainly don’t take anything for granted. I enjoy life.”

We are so thrilled for Giuliana on her new HSN line and the fact that she has a clean bill of health.