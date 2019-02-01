Gisele Bundchen Confesses She Numbed Herself With Smoking, Drinking & Work During Leo DiCaprio Romance

Gisele Bundchen is Porter magazine’s new cover star, & the model revealed some shocking new details of her past relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio within the glossy pages.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 38, may have dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, back in the early 2000s, but she waited until 2019 to finally reveal what drove them apart. In a new interview with Porter magazine, the Brazilian beauty shared some shocking new details of their relationship. “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” she said, of the split. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Gisele and the actor dated from 2000-2005, and she also previously touched upon their relationship via in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Of course, the model is now dating NFL superstar Tom Brady and is happily married! It looks like those years of “numbing” heartbreak paved the way for more good things to come. The pair made their relationship public in February of 2007, and married just two years later.

The new details of her time with Leo weren’t the only intimate insights the model shared in her new interview. She also touched upon the topic a number of stars have been addressing lately: anxiety. “When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share with anyone,” she said. “I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became,” she said.

The same week that Gisele’s big cover story dropped, her hubby had some big plans in the works too: the 2019 Superbowl! As the athlete prepares for the most important game of the year, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned what it means for his romance. “It is now become a tradition for Gisele to let Tom do what he needs to do for the week leading to the Super Bowl,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She handles all the family business, makes sure the kids are taken care of, and everything is prepared on that end of things so Tom can only focus on the team and the game. He loves how much she steps up during Super Bowl week, because it makes his life so much easier because he never has to worry about outside distractions.”