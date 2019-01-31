Kailyn Lowry Hints She’s Crushing On A Girl After Teasing Reunion With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Is Kailyn Lowry dating a girl? The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star hinted that she may be crushing on someone after teasing a possible reunion with her ex Chris Lopez!

Kailyn Lowry has us scratching our heads with her recent tweets! The mother of three tweeted on Jan. 30, “Chase the girl who doesn’t care at all, and hurt the one who does,” to which a fan replied, “Bd #3 don’t want you.” Kailyn clapped back, “Has nothing to do w him.” Another fan jumped in, writing, “Oh no a 4th BD is on the horizon,” and that’s when Kailyn threw us for a loop, tweeting, “I guess. If my 4th baby dad is a girl.” Whoa! To add to this, a source close to Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she won’t date another man. “Kailyn has been with girls before so there’s some truth to it,” they added.

Recall, Kailyn briefly dated a woman in Nov. 2017, three months after she welcomed her third baby boy, Lux, with ex Chris Lopez, but she remained very private about the relationship. The Teen Mom 2 star was linked to Dominique Potter, who she was good friends with for a year until “it more or less just happened,” she revealed on her podcast Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley. When the Teen Mom 2 episode aired that showed the two briefly together, Kailyn took to Twitter to share that she wasn’t to happy about how things ended between them. “Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly,” she admitted.

I guess. If my 4th baby dad is a girl https://t.co/Lr4Elu0UYL — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 31, 2019

Kailyn’s tease that she may be crushing on another woman comes just weeks after she all but confirmed she and her baby daddy Chris Lopez were together again! “Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!” So — are they or aren’t they?! Guess we will have to wait and see!