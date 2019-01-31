‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Clip: Romeo Admits His Bow Wow Feud Was An ‘Obstacle’ With Angela

Romeo Miller is talking all about his past beef with Bow Wow and how it impacted his relationship with Angela in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 31 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop!’

Romeo Miller opens up about his past bad blood with Bow Wow while hanging out with his pals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Growing Up Hip Hop. “Angela [Simmons] dating Bow Wow and me and Bow Wow having this beef… I think that was always an obstacle that was in front of me and Ang. It never got to that place because of Bow, if I’m being honest,” Romeo admits. Romeo and Bow Wow have since moved on from their feud, but their complicated history is never going to go away.

Romeo also talks about going on a double date with Angela. But he’s not going on the date with Angela. She wants to find Romeo a date! His friends can’t believe Angela wants to do this. “Do you think that the person you’re supposed to end up with would ask you to find them a blind date?” Romeo asks. This double date should be interesting, to say the least.

The synopsis for the Jan. 31 episode reads: “Angela and Romeo’s double date backfires! Pepa’s relationship with Aundre takes a turn for the worst. Tee Tee throws a single’s party where an uninvited guest pops up with a vengeance. Sam and Lil Twist nearly come to blows over Egypt.”

During the previous episode, Romeo threw some shade at his former rival. While at a horse race, Romeo learned jockeys are usually under 100 pounds. He quipped to Angela: “You know who could be a jockey? You boo, Bow Wow.” Angela refused to respond to this petty diss. Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.