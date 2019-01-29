Pretty In Plaid — Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner & 30 More Stars Rocking The Timeless Trend

Kate Middleton rocked a gorgeous plaid coat she recycled from 2012 while visiting Scotland on Jan. 29. See celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more rocking plaid outfits below!

Kate Middleton continues to reign supreme in the style department! Kate wore a gorgeous plaid Alexander McQueen coat while visiting Dundee, Scotland on Jan. 29, alongside husband Prince William. She carried a tiny box purse by Manu Atelier and wore black tights and black shoes. She actually first wore the coat in 2012, while visiting St. Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, England. She’s the ultimate royal recycler! We would love to step inside her closet!

But Kate’s not the only one wearing plaid these days. Demi Moore wore yellow plaid pants by Derek Lam while at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 28, and was one of the best dressed stars there! Kate Hudson wore a plaid coat while out in Los Angeles on Jan. 22. Gwen Stefani also rocked a plaid coat running errands in L.A. in 2019. Even the Queen of England loves plaid — Elizabeth wore a classic Burberry checked scarf in December 2018 at King’s Lynn railway station.

Both Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rocked plaid in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but if plaid lingerie is not your thing, you could copy their street style as well. Gigi wore a yellow plaid coat in Japan, while Kendall wore a plaid Louis Vuitton dress in Paris. Taylor Hill, Olivia Palermo, First Lady Melania Trump, Normani Kordei, and many more stars have all rocked plaid in the last few months. See their style statements in the gallery attached above!