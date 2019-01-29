Jeannie Mai Says Turning 40 Is ‘Lit’: See Exclusive Pics From Her Rollerskating B-Day Party

Jeannie Mai just celebrated her 40th birthday and her party was far from typical. ‘The Real’ host shared EXCLUSIVE pics and revealed why two of her co-hosts weren’t there.

Jeannie Mai is living her best life! The gorgeous talk show host rolled into her 4th decade on Jan. 4 and celebrated with an epic rollerskating party on Jan. 24 at World On Wheels in Los Angeles. Jeannie explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife why a roller rink was the perfect place for her to celebrate her milestone birthday. “If I’m going to throw a party it has to be very specific I like people to mingle and be able to hear each other and to do something that brings people together,” Jeannie told us. “I don’t like clubs, clubs can be hard. You’re like, What? What are you saying? And that whole scene, you don’t get quality connection. And my friends are so lit, my friends are such great people, I invited people from my childhood days, since I was seven years old, up until now because getting people to meet from all parts of my life is important. The rollerskating rink is the best time because you can skate in couples and if you fall down someone’s gonna help you up. And of course you know the area by the bar is going to be lit. I had a bud bar too, for anybody that partakes in a little toking , it was good times.” Clearly Jeannie knows how to throw a party.

Jeannie’s guest list included Kelly Osbourne, Too Short, Vivica A. Fox and of course her mom Olivia, aka “Mamma Mai”. Jeannie’s co-host from The Real Adrienne Baillon was also there, but unfortunately Tamara Mowry and Lonnie Love didn’t make it. But, contrary to recent rumors their absence had nothing to do with any sort of drama between the ladies. “Only Adrienne was able to be there because Lonnie had a show in San Diego and Tamara, she’s a mom and she had an emergency and and I’d rather her be there for her kids than at my party. There are rumors going on right now that there is a feud and people are saying that I didn’t invite them, which is far from the truth,” Jeannie explained. “We are so tight. We are thicker than a snicker and honestly a good friend doesn’t want a friend to come to their party when there are other issues that are priorities in life. These women are hard-working and they have their own responsibilities going on. I would not expect them to cancel their life because of my party. I’m understanding in that manner and it wasn’t a big deal at all. But sometimes when you read those kind of rumors, it’s just laughable. We’re not feuding, there’s nothing about pay scale, we want to get paid at our jobs for sure, but it’s all love between us. On the bible it’s straight love when it comes to us women on The Real.” Phew, we are so glad to hear that these ladies still love each other!

Another thing we are loving — Jeannie’s attitude about her new decade. “I am obsessed with being 40, I can’t wait for these next years. I feel so different already, because I know now what I didn’t know in my 20s and 30s. That’s the best part, there’s nothing sexier than feeling smarter and stronger. So for me, those two descriptions of myself for the most important things I need to have. I feel smarter and to feel stronger about my moves. The way I look at life. The way I look at relationships. And the way I take care of myself. So, as long as those things are in play oh my gosh the 40’s are lit.” Yas, birthday queen!