Cardi B Jokes She’s A ‘Little Pornstar’ In Sparkly Blue Lingerie & Fishnets — See Sexy Look

Cardi B looked absolutely amazing when she wore an incredibly sexy blue lingerie ensemble during her appearance at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas on Jan. 26.

Cardi B, 26, has definitely got it going on! The rapper wowed onlookers when she flaunted her fit post-baby body in a blue lingerie set with fishnets and matching blue-green hair during her appearance at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. She took to Instagram to post some eye-catching photos and videos of her look for the event, which is the biggest in the adult industry, and the content couldn’t have been any hotter!

“AVN awards….. I’m a little pornstar today 😩well I’m a pornstar whenever you want me to be 😜😜😜😜,” Cardi joked in the caption for one of the steamy pics, which showed her posing with one leg up in what looks like an elevator. In the two video clips she posted, the mother-of-one can be seen making some sexy moves in the blue lingerie outfit, which she chose for the event, and a green lingerie outfit. “Blue or Green? AVN awards inspire me tonight !” she asked her fans in the caption for the videos.

In addition to the AVN Awards on Jan. 26, which was just part of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo over the weekend, Cardi put on a 40-minute private performance for adult stars at Vinyl, a club at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sin City, on Jan. 25, according to The Blast. She was named the first female headliner for the expo back in Nov. and celebrated in an enthusiastic statement. “I’m so excited that the AVN Awards chose me to be their first female performer ever! I can’t wait!” the statement read.

Cardi’s new pics are truly an inspiration to new mamas everywhere. The popular star gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, just six months ago and already looks incredible!