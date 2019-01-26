DMX Cuddles Up To His Fiancee & Son In 1st Photo Since Release From One Year In Prison

DMX was officially released from federal prison on Jan. 25 and he looked happier than ever in a new family pic with his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom and adorable two-year-old son, Exodus.

DMX, 48, is a free man, and it looks like the first thing he did to celebrate was spend time with his family! The rapper was released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on Jan. 25, after serving a one year sentence for tax evasion, and one of the first things he did was meet up with fiancee Desiree Lindstrom and their two-year-old son, Exodus, at a local breakfast spot. In a newly released pic taken at the reunion, the trio can be seen happily posing with each other as DMX adorably cuddles Exodus. See the pic below!

Although DMX definitely seems happy that he’s out of prison and back with the people he loves most, he still has a lot of post-prison responsibilities that come with his sentencing. These include having to pay $2.3 million in restitution charges to the U.S. government, and participating in outpatient programs for substance abuse and mental health.

It’s not all work and no passion for the father-of-15, though. DMX fans can rejoice in knowing that the artist has plans to drop a brand new album and some movie projects, including a potential bio pic. Now that would be something to see!

DMX was originally set to be released from prison on Sunday, Jan. 27, but because it’s federal policy to release inmates early if the release date falls on a weekend, he was released on Jan. 25.