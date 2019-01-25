‘Kim Possible’ fans, it’s time to get hyped up! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the first look of the live-action DCOM’s ‘Call Me, Beep Me’ music video. Sadie Stanley takes on the theme song, and she’s amazing!

Kim Possible is back and ready to defeat more villains! The beloved animated series is getting the live-action DCOM treatment. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the first glimpse of the “Call Me, Beep Me” theme song. As we all know, “Call Me, Beep Me” is the legendary Kim Possible theme song. Newcomer Sadie Stanley is taking on the role of the fierce spy and iconic teen hero. She totally jams out in the music video. Sadie’s voice sounds absolutely amazing, and she is the cutest thing. She is perfect for the role of Kim! The updated “Call Me, Beep Me” is just as catchy as the original version, which was performed by Christina Milian.

The music video also gives us a look at footage from the highly-anticipated film. This is going to be one epic movie. The live-action DCOM, based on the beloved series than ran from 2002 to 2007, also stars Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable, Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as evil villain duo Drakken and Shego, Ciara Wilson as Athena, Alyson Hannigan as Kim’s mom, Connie Ray as Kim’s grandmother, Issac Ryan Brown as Wade, and Erika Tham as Bonnie Rockwaller. Nancy Cartwright will also reprise her role of Rufus the Naked-Mole Rat.

The live-action Disney Channel Original Movie isn’t forgetting about the OGs. Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced the original Kim Possible, will make a cameo. Patton Oswalt will also reprise his role as Professor Dementor. Kim Possible will premiere Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Right after Kim Possible airs, Disney Channel will premiere a first look at the new 8-part miniseries Fast Layne.