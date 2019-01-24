Jordan Fisher: 5 Things To Know About The Singer/Actor Playing Mark In ‘Rent: Live’

The musical event of 2019 has arrived. Jordan Fisher will be playing Mark Cohen in the highly-anticipated ‘Rent: Live.’ Before the show airs, here’s what you need to know about Jordan!

Jordan Fisher, 24, is one of the many stars of FOX’s Rent: Live, and he’s taking on the beloved role of Mark Cohen. The epic musical event airs Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Jordan is no stranger to performing, and you’ve definitely seen him before. Here are 5 key facts to know about the extraordinary actor and singer!

1. Jordan rose to fame on Disney Channel. He played Holden on Liv & Maddie alongside Dove Cameron. He also starred in the Teen Beach movies as Seacat. Jordan was cast as Doody in FOX’s Grease: Live, and his Rent: Live co-star Vanessa Hudgens played Rizzo!

2. He won Dancing With the Stars! Jordan was crowned the season 25 champion with partner Lindsay Arnold. He went on to co-host Dancing With the Stars: Juniors with Frankie Muniz.

3. He was adopted. He revealed his personal story during Dancing With the Stars. “I was taken in by my grandparents [Pam and Rodney Fisher] almost from birth,” he said. “My mother was 16 when she had me and struggled with substance abuse. Drugs can make someone really selfish.” Jordan also said his grandparents saved him. “My being adopted, it saved me,” he said. “It literally saved my life. It could’ve been really tough and…I was so loved. I’m just so grateful for them.” His younger siblings, Cory and Trinity, were also adopted by his parents.

4. Jordan is a triple threat when it comes to talent. Not only does he act, he is also a singer! Jordan has released a number of singles over the years and a self-titled EP in 2016. He was also featured on the Moana soundtrack. Jordan combined his acting and singing talents when he took on the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

5. He’s dating his childhood sweetheart! Jordan and Ellie Woods grew up together in Birmingham, Alabama, and have been together for years!