Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Pictured Having Intimate ‘Double Date’ 3 Months Before Divorces Announced

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were photographed getting cozy on a double date three months before announcing their own divorces. We’ve got the shocking pics.

It looks like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were hot and heavy at least three months before he and wife MacKenzie, 48, announced their shocking divorce in on Jan. 9 after 25 years of marriage. The National Enquirer tracked the 55-year-old world’s richest man and the former LA TV news anchor across five states over a four-month investigation and has pics of them living the high life and packing on PDA while both were still married to their spouses. Those photos that will appear in their Jan. 23 edition. Lauren’s estranged husband is Hollywood power agent Patrick Whitesell, 53. Two days after the news that Jeff and his wife were divorcing, Lauren and Patrick revealed they were working with celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their own split. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF JEFF AND LAUREN.

Jeff and Lauren appeared to be on a double date on Oct. 30 with another couple at the swanky Italian restaurant Capo in Santa Monica, where the tabloid photographed them looking lovingly into each others’ eyes. “They seemed to be in their own world,” the source told the publication, who noted that the couple “barely spoke to their two companions all night.” Lauren and Jeff were seated next to each other and the source said “from the beginning, he was laughing and joking and whispering to her.”

“She was gazing into his eyes throughout the first part of the evening as they sat next to each other,” the insider added. “‘It did not look like a business dinner, and he barely spoke to the male companion all evening,” the source continued, adding that they “tenderly touched each other.” The insider claimed “They were seen stroking and brushing each other’s shoulders and Lauren even rested her hand on Jeff’s’ knee under the table.” The evening didn’t end there according to the publication, as the two reportedly went back to Jeff’s LA mansion where Lauren was photographed leaving at 10am the next morning.

Jeff and MacKenzie dropped the news that they were calling it quits after a quarter century of marriage on Jan. 9. Later that day reports began to surface that he was already hooking up with the stunning 49-year-old brunette helicopter pilot. The timing of the divorce announcement came just one day before the Enquirer published their first story about Jeff and Lauren’s alleged affair. It’s worth noting the tabloid is owned by American Media Inc, who’s chief David Pecker is close friends with President Donald Trump. Jeff owns the Washington Post, a paper that has broken many stories critical of Trump and his administration. Trump has not so lovingly referred to the tycoon as “Jeff Bozo.”