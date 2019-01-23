Chris Brown ‘Heartbroken’ Over The Possibility Of Being Locked Up & Away From Daughter

Chris Brown is grateful for being a free man after he faced major fear over the possibility of having to stay away from his four-year-old daughter, Royalty, when he was detained in Paris over rape accusations on Jan. 22.

Chris Brown, 29, had his four-year-old daughter, Royalty, on his mind when he was shockingly detained in Paris on Jan. 22, after a woman accused him of rape. The singer couldn’t bear the thought of going to jail and having to spend time away from the adorable tot, which is why he couldn’t wait to hear her voice when he was being questioned by authorities.

“One of Chris’ first calls was to his baby girl Royalty, he was heartbroken at the thought of being locked up and kept away from her,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Chris is known to be very close with his baby girl, whose mother is Nia Guzman, so it’s no surprise that he would feel the emotional distress over not seeing her on a regular basis.

Luckily, Chris was released a few hours after being questioned about the rape accusations, and wasn’t charged with anything. When he made his first public appearance since the arrest on Jan. 23, he looked happier than ever. “I love everybody!” he told a crowd who gathered outside his Paris hotel as he entered a vehicle with a smile, proving he’s feeling great about the outcome.

“Chris is ecstatic to be free, but make no mistake, this whole ordeal has really taken a toll,” the source continued. “Being arrested in a foreign country on false accusations is a living nightmare, it was very sobering for Chris. He came out counting his blessings to be a free man and calling everyone to tell them he loved them.”

Chris’ French lawyer, Raphael Chiche, revealed that despite the singer’s release, he’s planning on suing the accuser for defamation.