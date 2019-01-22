Travis Scott Furious With Nick Cannon For Shading His Romance With Kylie Jenner: ‘That Wasn’t Cool’

Nick Cannon made a jab at who Travis Scott ‘procreated’ with, and the rapper is not happy that Kylie Jenner got mixed into his Super Bowl halftime show controversy. HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Travis Scott, 26, can take the heat for accepting a gig at the Super Bowl halftime show, but not when it’s aimed at the mother to his child! Nick Cannon, 38, slammed the Astroworld rapper for agreeing to perform for the NFL despite its legal dispute with free agent and activist Colin Kaepernick, who accused the league of colluding to keep him from playing for a new team. But suddenly getting personal, Nick criticized even more “choices” of Travis’s. “The people you choose to interact with. The people you choose to procreate with… That decision wasn’t for the culture,” Nick added in his interview with TMZ on Jan. 22. Of course, it was a direct diss at Kylie Jenner, 21, Travis’s girlfriend and mother to his 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. And dad thinks the shade was totally uncalled for.

“Nick should get in line behind everyone else that is having beef with Travis,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “Travis doesn’t care what Nick has to say about him. He does care that he talked about Kylie. That wasn’t cool.” And Travis still defends his decision to grace the Super Bowl stage, despite the backlash: “To Travis the Super Bowl halftime show is an opportunity that not many people get to do. He is doing the performance for him.” Travis only accepted the NFL’s offer after it agreed to donate $500,000 to Dream Corps, a social justice non-profit that takes on issues like the criminal justice system and intolerance.

“It is an amazing achievement and he is making sure that he is separating himself from the controversy of Colin Kaepernick and just doing the performance for himself and his fans and he hopes people enjoy it for what it is meant to achieve,” our source adds. “It’s supposed to be entertaining and not connected to any agenda or controversy. He wants people to just have fun.” There’s certainly distance between Travis and Kap, after the former quarterback’s girlfriend tweeted, “There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against [Colin].” The tweet was meant to shut down the report that Travis and Colin talked over the phone about the halftime show.

Meanwhile, Nick is on the same page as Kap’s girlfriend. “Nick is more focused on Colin Kaepernick and what it says about Travis doing the show that goes against everything Colin is fighting for,” a source close to the America’s Got Talent host EXCLUSIVELY tells HL! As for why Travis especially peeved Nick off, our source explains, “If it was anyone else in the hip hop game Nick would probably still have something to say about it. But the reason Travis has struck such a chord is because Nick honestly believes that Travis has solely done stuff for himself instead of the African-American community as a whole which is disappointing in Nick’s eyes to see occur.”

But are Kylie and Kanye West planning to clap back at Nick, who was also an ex of Kim Kardashian? “Both of them are currently staying out of it and aren’t going to say much of anything. They both are aware and were definitely thinking it was a WTF moment for Nick. But Kylie is going to keep quiet and for the time being Kanye is as well,” a third source that’s close to both public icons EXCLUSIVELY tells us! However, our source points out, “Two seconds from now Kanye could change his mind. He is more of the wild card in this situation. There is always a chance Kanye might end up saying something but as of right now he is going to keep his thoughts to himself.”