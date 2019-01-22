Celine Dion Barely Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Plunging Black Gown At Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion hit up Paris Fashion Week in a gown featuring a neckline that plunged all the way down to her waist. We’ve got how she came dangerously close to a peek-a-boo wardrobe malfunction.

It turns out that backup dancers are good for more than just a performer's show. In Celine Dion's case, it was her close pal and Vegas residency dancer Pepe Munoz to the rescue as she was about to have a nip slip while sitting in front row at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week. On Jan. 22, the 50-year-old wore a black gown with a massive keyhole opening from the neckline down to her waist. It turned out to be a little too daring a look as photographers caught the moment Pepe, 34, saw that she was about to have an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Pepe reached over and pulled the fabric on the left side of her top closer towards her cleavage and away from her nipple. Celine being the total pro that she is wasn’t at all upset that he was touching her chest, as she reached over and lovingly put her hand on his arm to thank him for protecting her modesty with an affectionate smile. Later the two mugged for the cameras, with the “Power of Love” singer crossing her arms over her chest and giving a fierce look while Pepe did the same and put his head on her shoulder. Awww besties!

As usual Celine looked every inch the worldwide superstar that she is. The black gown fitted her like a glove and in addition to the keyhole neckline, it featured a thigh-high slit on her left side that allowed her to show off her incredibly toned legs. Celine goes for full drama when it comes to attending fashion weeks, so she was dripping in diamonds.Her earrings featured three long cascades of bling and she wore a massive diamond flower ring on her left index finger.

Celine’s honey colored locks sat atop her head in a tight bun and she rocked a smokey eye and colorful blush. Most stars don’t look this elegant on the red carpet of awards ceremonies, yet Celine pulled it off just going to a fashion show. She posted a photo to her Instagram on Jan. 21 getting off her private jet in a super glam leopard print track suit with her arms up in the air looking joyful. “So happy to be in Paris!!” she captioned the pic. We can’t wait to see what other PFW looks Celine has in store to come!