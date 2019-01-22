T.I., The Game & More Publicly Support Chris Brown Amid Rape Allegations: ‘Hold Ya Head Up’

T.I., The Game and other celebrities spoke out on social media in support of Chris Brown after he was shockingly accused of rape by a woman, and detained in Paris on Jan. 22.

Chris Brown, 29, made shocking headlines on Jan. 22, after a 24-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against him, and now some fellow celebrities are speaking out in support of the singer on social media. T.I., The Game, and Winnie Harlow are just some of the big names that publicly posted messages to Chris after he was detained in Paris, along with two others, due to the complaint. Once the news was out there, Chris quickly took to Instagram to post a pic that read, “THIS B!TCH LYIN'”, which seemed to refer to the woman accusing him, and a long caption claiming his innocence. It didn’t take long for the celebs to respond to his post with positive comments.

“Stay solid and protect ya self King. Prayers UP,” T.I. wrote to Chris. “Hold ya head baby bro #conspiracists,” The Game’s message read. Winnie left a broken heart and rock sign emoji, and NFL player, Adam “Pacman” Jones wrote, “We already no !!” Jacquees followed suit with the message, “We already know it’s cap KING”, and Fat Joe posted a 100 percent emoji with prayer hands. Ray J also responded to Chris’ post. “We know fam!! Keep your head up and get back to America asap,” his message read.

Chris’ large outpouring of support is not surprising considering he’s friends with a lot of artists in the industry. Still, the woman’s accusation was pretty wild and caused a lot of speculation about what exactly happened at the scene of the alleged incident. The woman, whose real name has yet to be identified, accused Chris of raping her in a Paris hotel room last week and didn’t report the claim to the authorities until two days later, according to Closer. She claimed she met Chris at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan. 15 and was later invited back to the hotel, where the alleged “brutal and violent” rape took place. The woman also claimed that Chris’ girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the same room when it all went down.

Later on Jan. 22, the same day of the rape claims, Chris took to Instagram to post a screenshot of an article that revealed he has been released without charges after being questioned about it in Paris. T.I. then continued his support for Chris by posting a pic of the same screenshot on Instagram with an opinionated caption. “Ok so now what happens to the FALSE accuser???? She should face the same scrutiny and punishment as he would have if he did it… #KingsCriticalThinking,” the caption read.

We’ll be updating this story with more information as it becomes available.