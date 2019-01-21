Jennifer Aniston: How She Feels About Brad Pitt & Charlize Theron Dating Rumors

Sure, ‘Brad is gone and he can do whatever he wants’ — but does Jennifer Aniston still get ‘jealous’ over the idea of her ex finding new love…again? HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Brad Pitt, 55…but are new rumors making her nostalgic? A report emerged on Jan. 21 that Brad Sean Penn, introduced the two…but Jen and Brad, along with Adam Driver, had actually shot an advertisement for watch brand Breitling six months prior! And then there’s our own source, who EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Charlize and Brad are NOT dating — still, the rumors swirl. And we’ve got Jen’s feelings on the whole uproar. It’s been 13 years since Jennifer Aniston , 49, finalized her divorce with, 55…but are new rumors making her nostalgic? A report emerged on Jan. 21 that Brad has been dating Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron , 43, since Christmas time of 2018, per The Sun . The report continued to claim that Charlize’s ex,, introduced the two…but Jen and Brad, along with, had actually shot an advertisement for watch brand Breitling six months prior! And then there’s our own source, who EXCLUSIVELY toldthat Charlize and Brad are NOT dating — still, the rumors swirl. And we’ve got Jen’s feelings on the whole uproar.

“Jen isn’t bothered at all by the recent speculation going around that Brad could be dating Charlize Theron,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “She’s moved on and not focusing or paying attention to any of it. She’s very busy working on herself and her new TV project.” Our source is referring to the unnamed series that Apple won in 2018, which Jennifer stars in, co-owns and executive produces along with Reese Witherspoon, 42! As Jen focuses on her new show, which revolves around the drama of two morning show hosts, our source adds that “For Jen, Brad is a thing of a past and whatever he does in his life now it’s his choice.”

“She’s in a pretty good place herself right now and isn’t focusing really on anything but herself and her work,” our source continues. “This new TV project is a big deal to her since it’s her big debut since Friends and she wants it to be a huge hit.” It’s true — Jen hasn’t graced the small screen as a main cast member since Friends aired its finale in May 2004! Anyways, even if there wasn’t a shiny new TV show in the equation, “Jen is not jealous at all about Brad possibly dating Charlize,” another source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL! “She tries to ignore the rumors and has worked hard to get over Brad…their love ended a long time ago.”

Justin Theroux in 2018, told Angelina Jolie, just one month after Jen filed for divorce. Keep in mind that Jennifer doesn’t feel a hole in her heart, anyways! “I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” Jennifer, who had also ended a marriage toin 2018, told ELLE for its Jan. 2019 issue. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.” That was clearly the case, as Brad was photographed with his next wife,, just one month after Jen filed for divorce.

With that said, “just like Friends, Brad Pitt and Jen will never see the light of day again,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “Jen moved on with Justin and she has even moved on from him. The love for Brad is gone and he can do whatever he wants.”