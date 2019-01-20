Greta Van Fleet Slayed With Their Performance Of ‘Black Smoke Rising’ On ‘SNL’

Greta Van Fleet brought down the house performing ‘Black Smoke Rising’ on ‘SNL’! Watch them perform their hit on the variety show here!

Something tells us that Led Zeppelin would approve of this performance. Taking to the SNL stage for the first time as musical guests, Greta Van Fleet absolutely killed with their inaugural performance. Slaying their hit song “Black Smoke Rising,” the band nailed their rendition. “Did you know there was a tower,” Josh Kiszka crooned. “Where they look out to the land / To see the people quickly passing by / This is for their own desire / As they spit down to the earth / To feel the power pouring in their veins.”

On the last episode of SNL, Miley Cyrus not only stunned with her performance, she also wowed with her outfit. Going braless underneath a sparkly outfit, Miley sang her latest hit “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Joined by collaborator Mark Ronson, Miley sang, “This world can hurt you / It cuts you deep and leaves a scar / Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart / And nothing breaks like a heart.”

One of our other favorite musical guests from this season was Lil Wayne. In addition to slaying with his emotional performance of “Can’t Be Broken,” Lil Wayne also brought out Halsey on to sing the song’s refrain. Lil Wayne wrapped up his performance, saying, “To all the veterans, thank you.”

