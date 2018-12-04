‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2: Abe & Rose Will ‘Reboot’ Their Marriage — What About Joel & Midge?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 2 makes its highly-anticipated debut Dec. 5. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with three of its stars about where the show picks up after the jaw-dropping events of the season 1 finale.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning sensation is back! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 premieres Dec. 5 on Amazon Prime Video. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with stars Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub at the show’s press junket in New York City about season 2. At the end of the first season, Joel discovered Midge’s secret life as a standup comedian. So where does their relationship stand in the second season? “Look, he still has love for her, clearly, and I think he’s just grappling with the fact that she’s better than him at something that was his dream,” Michael tells HollywoodLife. “And yet he still loves her, so I think it’s that kind of he doesn’t know what to do. He’s very confused.”

Tony has his own take on Midge and Joel’s relationship. “I think for me, watching that relationship just objectively, it’s interesting. I think, in a lot of ways, Midge and Joel’s relationship becomes somehow deeper and more complex and more profound,” Tony says in our interview. “It’s a different kind of love. It’s not marriage stuff, it’s not that. In a way, it sounds odd to say it, but it could be the best thing that really happened in terms of really, really connecting to who they are to each other.”

Midge and Joel aren’t the only couple exploring the intricacies of their marriage in season 2. The distance between Midge’s parents, Abe and Rose, continued to widen over the course of the first season. “Our marriage and kind of how we work with one another as a couple is definitely questioned [in season 2],” Marin teases. Rose and Abe end up in Paris, and Marin reveals that “there’s kind of a rebirth of the relationship. You kind of look at us in a new way by the end, I think.”

Tony notes, “There’s almost a moment in the early going of season 2 we’re not really sure as characters and the audience if this marriage is going to survive the upheaval that was caused by their [Midge and Joel’s] split.” He says that Abe and Rose have to “really, really reassess” and “reboot” their marriage.