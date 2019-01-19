Boo ‘The World’s Cutest Dog’ Has Died & Fans Mourn The Pomeranian On Twitter

Our hearts are breaking. Boo the Pomeranian, famously known as the ‘world’s cutest dog,’ passed away on Jan. 18. Read his owner’s emotional announcement, and relive Boo’s cutest photos here!

The world lost one of its cutest souls today. A tiny Pomeranian named Boo, who had racked up 16.2 million Facebook followers by Friday, died in his sleep on Jan. 18. The teddy bear dog was 12 years old, and was also Instafamous with his older brother Buddy, who passed away in 2017. Their owner thinks that Boo’s “heart literally broke” over the loss, as he developed heart problems shortly after his brother died. “Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort,” Boo’s owner, Irene Ahn, posted to Instagram and Facebook on Friday evening. “We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time.”

Boo accomplished a lot in his little life! He was named Virgin America Airlines’ “Official Pet Liaison” in 2012, and scored an adorable photo shoot from the honor — check it out in our gallery above! Boo was even the face of four books that his owner — who adopted the pen name J. H. Lee — published, from titles like Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog to Boo: Little Dog in the Big City. In today’s caption, his owner reminisced on how Boo “made the manliest of men squeal with delight” and “made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality.” She even called the little bundle of joy the “happiest” dog she has ever met!

Boo’s owner revealed how painful the last year was for the Pomeranian. “I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time,” she wrote. “Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.” Even though Buddy passed away in 2017, his joint IG account with Boo continued to be updated with throwback brother pictures.

Fans took to their Twitters to mourn along with Boo’s owner. “Boo the cute pomeranian passed. I’m sad. Rest In Peace cutie 😭,” one user tweeted, and another added, “just found out boo the pomeranian died i don’t wanna speak to anyone ever again.” A third fan empathized, writing, “As an owner of a Pomeranian I am devastated that Boo the dog has passed on to join his brother Buddy. 😭😭😭.” You can remember Boo’s precious life by looking at even more of his pictures in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!